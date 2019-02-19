App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

938 persons detained in 6 detention centres in Assam, 823 declared as foreigners, Centre tells SC

The Centre said Over 27,000 foreigners have pushed back at border points while attempting to enter India illegally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Centre on February 19 told the Supreme Court that 938 persons are at present detained in six detention centres in Assam out of which 823 have been declared as foreigners by tribunals.

The Centre was responding to the January 28 queries of the apex court which had asked the Centre and the state to provide the details of the functional detention centres in Assam and the foreigners detained there during the last 10 years.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that both the Centre and the state have filed their affidavits giving in details the information sought by the apex

The Centre said Over 27,000 foreigners have pushed back at border points while attempting to enter India illegally.

Solicitor General told the bench, also comprising Justice L N Rao and Sanjiv Khanna, that the Centre has allotted Rs 47 crores and Assam has provided land for building new detention centre with various facilities that will also cover the issues of human rights.

He said a new detention centre will be ready by August 31.

The hearing will continue after lunch.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.