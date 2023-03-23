9,300 kg seized drugs worth Rs 1,235 crore to be destroyed in presence of Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will oversee destruction of 9,298 kilograms of seized drugs valued at Rs 1,235 crore in Bengaluru on Friday as part of the Modi government's zero tolerance policy against narcotics.

The drugs will be destroyed on the sidelines of a regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' to be held in the Karnataka's capital, an official statement said.

A target to destroy 75,000 kg drugs was set during a 75-day campaign beginning June 1, 2022 but a total of 5,94,620 kg of drugs valued at Rs 8,409 crore have been destroyed so far, overachieving the target, the statement said.

Out of the total drugs destroyed, 1,29,363 kg of seized drugs valued at Rs 3,138 crore has been destroyed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) alone while the rest of the narcotics were seized by other agencies and state police forces.

Shah will chair the conference which will be attended by representatives from five southern states and three Union territories. During the meeting, due emphasis will be laid on aspects like ways to curtail drug trafficking through maritime route, stringent punitive action on drug traffickers resulting into zero tolerance, seamless coordination and cooperation between state and central drug law enforcement agencies and containment of spread of drug abuse through concerted awareness programmes.

In massive data breach, details of 16.8 crore citizens, defence staff leaked, gang held: Cyberabad P... On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has adopted a three-pronged formula of strengthening the institutional structure, empowerment and coordination of all narcotics agencies and a comprehensive awareness campaign to crack down on narcotics. The government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against drugs to make a drug-free India, the statement said.

PTI