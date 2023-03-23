 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

9,300 kg seized drugs worth Rs 1,235 crore to be destroyed in presence of Amit Shah

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

The drugs will be destroyed on the sidelines of a regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' to be held in the Karnataka's capital, an official statement said.

Representational Image (Picryl)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will oversee destruction of 9,298 kilograms of seized drugs valued at Rs 1,235 crore in Bengaluru on Friday as part of the Modi government's zero tolerance policy against narcotics.

The drugs will be destroyed on the sidelines of a regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' to be held in the Karnataka's capital, an official statement said.

A target to destroy 75,000 kg drugs was set during a 75-day campaign beginning June 1, 2022 but a total of 5,94,620 kg of drugs valued at Rs 8,409 crore have been destroyed so far, overachieving the target, the statement said.

Out of the total drugs destroyed, 1,29,363 kg of seized drugs valued at Rs 3,138 crore has been destroyed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) alone while the rest of the narcotics were seized by other agencies and state police forces.