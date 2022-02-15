English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    93 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 3 more deaths

    These new cases and deaths were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent.

    PTI
    February 15, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
    While Iran works to vaccinate its 80 million people, many in Qom have not sought out the shots, authorities say. In one recent week, the city administered only 17,000 shots daily out of its capacity of 30,000, provincial health department chief Mohammad Reza Qadir said. (Image: AP)

    While Iran works to vaccinate its 80 million people, many in Qom have not sought out the shots, authorities say. In one recent week, the city administered only 17,000 shots daily out of its capacity of 30,000, provincial health department chief Mohammad Reza Qadir said. (Image: AP)

    With the addition of 93 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 7,07,316, while three more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 11,849, an official said on Tuesday.

    These new cases and deaths were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent.

    In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,149, while the death toll stands at 3,390, another official said.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Omicron #Thane
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 09:23 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.