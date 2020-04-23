App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

92-year-old Pune woman, with history of stroke and paralysis, recovers from COVID-19

This should send a message to society, especially those above 60 years of age, that if a 92-year-old woman who had had a stroke can defeat the virus, there is no need to panic

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Amid the daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases and a high mortality rate, recovery of a 92-year-old woman from COVID-19 has brought some cheer for Pune.

What makes the recovery of the woman, resident of Kondhwa area, even more remarkable is that she had suffered a paralysis attack seven months ago.

She and four other members of her family tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to Symbiosis Hospital in Lavale in the first week of April.

Close

"All the four members including the 92-year-old woman and her three-and-a-half-year-old great-granddaughter were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after their repeat tests came negative," said Dr Vijay Natranjan, chief executive officer of the hospital.

related news

This should send a message to society, especially those above 60 years of age, that if a 92-year-old woman who had had a stroke can defeat the virus, there is no need to panic, he said.

The common assumption that if a person above 60 gets infected by coronavirus he or she would not survive should be debunked, Natranjan added.

The woman's 55-year-old son, who had also contracted virus, said initially the family was in shock after learning that four of them including his mother had virus.

He appealed people not to panic. His son, who is also COVID-19 positive, is currently at government-run KEM Hospital but he is also on the path of recovery, the man said.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #pune

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.