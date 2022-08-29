English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Reliance AGM 2022 live | RIL'S 45th AGM| Key Announcements
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Amit Shah to visit Bihar next month, first time since BJP lost power

    According to the BJP leader, Shah, considered the party's principal strategist, will be visiting the Seemanchal region, which is close to the Bangladesh border and has a heavy concentration of Muslim population, on September 23-24.

    PTI
    August 29, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST
    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Bihar next month on his first trip to the state since a political upheaval stripped the BJP of power, a senior party leader said in Patna on Monday.

    According to the BJP leader, Shah, considered the party's principal strategist, will be visiting the Seemanchal region, which is close to the Bangladesh border and has a heavy concentration of Muslim population, on September 23-24.

    The honourable Home Minister will be covering the districts of Purnea and Kishanganj as part of his two-day programme. Besides interaction with party workers, public meetings are also scheduled, the BJP leader told PTI.

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which severed its alliance with the BJP last month, reacted to the development with predictable consternation. The BJP's politics hinges on engineering communal tensions. This is getting reflected in the choice of the place for the very first trip of the Union Home Minister, JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha said.

    But it will prove to be of no avail. The BJP's plan to cash in on communalism in Bihar will fail just like it did in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections last year, said the JD(U) leader whose party has formed a new government as part of a Mahagathbandhan that includes the RJD, Congress and the Left.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #Bihar
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 02:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.