    91 candidates selected via civil services exam 2021 could not be allocated any service: Centre

    December 14, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Ninety-one candidates selected through the civil services examination in 2021 could not be allocated any government service, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

    The civil services examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) annually to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and others. Of the 748 candidates recommended by the UPSC on the basis of the civil services examination-2021 (CSE), 91 candidates could not be allocated to any service till December 7, 2022.

    This was due to reasons such as limited preference, findings of medical examination, unsuccessful claim of reserved category, candidature withdrawn by candidates in accordance with the provisions of CSE Rules-2021, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. Six recommended candidates of CSE-2021, whose parent(s) were working in the state public sector undertakings, have been treated as falling under Other Backward Classes (creamy-layer), he said.

    His reply was in response to a question on ”whether some OBC candidates have not been allocated service stating the lack of equivalence for posts held by their parents in state public sector undertakings, towards determining their non-creamy layer status”.

    The report of the expert committee constituted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to examine the issues related to creamy layer equivalence amongst the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) is under consideration, the minister said.
    PTI
    first published: Dec 14, 2022 02:59 pm