90-year-old woman raped and assaulted in Delhi, perpetrator arrested

90 year old woman raped and assaulted in Delhi's Chhawla, Najafgarh area. DCW Chief @SwatiJaiHind met the lady today. Accused has been arrested, FIR registered. pic.twitter.com/skEve1Mr3v — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) September 8, 2020

A 90-year-old woman was raped and assaulted by a 33-year-old man at Chhawla village in South West Delhi on September 7, the Delhi Commission for Women informed on September 8.

The perpetrator, who was reportedly in an inebriated state during the act, has been arrested and an FIR has been registered against him under sections 376 and 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident took place around 5 pm on September 7 when the nonagenarian was waiting for her milkman outside her home, reported India Today.

The rapist identified as Sonu - a resident of Rewla Khanpur area – had approached her saying her milkman would not be delivering milk, and he could take her to a place where she could get it instead.

The victim kept crying for help and requesting him to spare her as she is his grandmother’s age, but that did not deter him. He even assaulted her brutally when she tried to resist him.

Thankfully, locals passing by the area heard her cries for help and rescued her. They also nabbed the rapist and informed the police. The 90-year-old woman’s medical examination report revealed that she has sustained multiple injuries, especially in her private parts.

After meeting the rape survivor on September 8, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said: “From a six-month-old girl to a 90-year-old woman, no one is safe in Delhi. The kind of trauma this woman had to face clearly indicates that the perpetrators of these crimes are not humans. I met the woman today; she is an extremely courageous woman. We will ensure she gets justice. This case needs to be fast-tracked and justice should be served within six months.”