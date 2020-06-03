App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

90% of Indian COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms, virus fatality now low: AIIMS Director

He also claimed that Indians have higher immunity since "most of us have got the BCG vaccine"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The fatal virulence of coronavirus has now declined and about 90 percent of the cases have mild symptoms, said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), according to a report by Hindustan Times.

According to Dr Guleria, the people who initially contracted the disease had serious symptoms and because they were kept in isolation, the "disease could not spread much".

He also claimed that Indians have higher immunity since "most of us have got the BCG vaccine". Now, according to the report, there are very few patients who are in intensive care or on ventilators.

Close

Dr Guleria told the newspaper that while there is no community transmission of the virus in India, people need to be cautious in hot spots.

related news

"Remdisivir can decrease the hospitalisation time, but it cannot reduce the death rate in serious patients. Hydroxychloroquine too is helpful for people with mild symptoms," Dr Guleria said while speaking about HCQ and Remdisivir, which are being touted as drugs for COVID-19.

India, on June 2, approved emergency use of Remdisivir to treat COVID-19 patients.

Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug to show improvement in COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials and is at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, which has no approved treatment or vaccine.

Although the World Health Organisation (WHO) has paused HCQ trials due to safety concerns, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that HCQ doses have reduced infection risk among healthcare workers.

According to the newspaper, Dr Guleria said 12-13 cities in the country have more than 80 percent of COVID-19 cases. "If we control these hot spots, the disease will reach its peak in two to three weeks," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | IITs to grade students based on past results, hold viva on video calls

Coronavirus impact | IITs to grade students based on past results, hold viva on video calls

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 cases reaches 2 lakh-mark; Cabinet approves more SOPs to farmers

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 cases reaches 2 lakh-mark; Cabinet approves more SOPs to farmers

COVID-19 crisis | HCQ, other medicines and tests now available for sale on dark web marketplaces

COVID-19 crisis | HCQ, other medicines and tests now available for sale on dark web marketplaces

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.