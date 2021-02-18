90 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo)

Union minister Harsh Vardhan said 90 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country so far. He also said India is supplying COVID-19 vaccines to 23 countries and 40 nations in all have requested for vaccines.

Vardhan was virtually addressing scientists of CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow on the occasion of its 70th Annual Day.

"As of today, 90 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered in India, and we are supplying vaccines to 23 countries and 40 countries in all have requested the vaccines," Vardhan said.

India has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India - for emergency use in the country.

Congratulating the scientists of the institute, Vardhan highlighted that CSIR-CDRI participated in the fight against COVID-19 through its multi-pronged approach.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The institute established COVID testing laboratory within a record time of two months and took complete charge of testing from two districts of Uttar Pradesh. The scientists also started testing the repurposed drug Umifenovir and received approval from DCG(I) for conducting clinical trials on the molecule," he said.

"Making the best use of its infrastructure and expertise, the institute also carried out genome sequencing studies and sequenced 200 samples from Uttar Pradesh," the minister pointed out.

Vardhan inaugurated 'Atal National Colloquium on Healthcare and Innovation', a series of lectures from highly eminent persons.

He also inaugurated 'Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH)', supported jointly by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research online.

The objectives of the CRTDH are to set up and operate a Pharmaceutical Formulation Development and National Clinical Trial Batch Production Facility.

This will be helpful for clinical trial centres, pharma industry, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and academia for advanced research.