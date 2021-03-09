9 killed in railway building fire in Kolkata, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal orders inquiry

Image: ANI

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has expressed his condolences to the families of nine people, including two Railways personnel, who died in a blaze that erupted at a high-rise in Kolkata, West Bengal on March 8.

“Sincere condolences to the families of the nine brave deceased including the four firefighters, two Railways personnel and a police ASI (assistant sub-inspector) who have been fighting the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata,” Goyal said in a tweet.

The New KoilaGhat building, where the fire broke out, is located at Strand Road – based in the central part of the city. The flames were seen emerging from the 13th floor of the building.

The first reports of the fire emerged at around 6.30 pm on March 8. The fire brigade department had pressed eight fire tenders to douse off the flames. The building where the fire erupted houses railway ticketing offices, news reports suggested.

The union minister said that railway officials, including the general manager, were at the site and were working in coordination with the state government for rescue and relief efforts. We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure safety of all concerned, Goyal said.

Goyal added that “all possible assistance has been provided” by the Railways to the West Bengal government during the fire accident. “A high level inquiry consisting of four Principal heads of Railway departments has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire,” Goyal added in another tweet.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the site and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the next of kin of the deceased.