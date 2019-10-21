89% polling in Arunachal Pradesh by-poll

An estimated 89 per cent of over 10,000 voters exercised their franchise in the bye-election to Khonsa West assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh on October 21 amidst tight security, election officials here said.

Though voting was moderate in the morning hours, it gained momentum as the day progressed, joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhattacharjee said.

The polling was absolutely peaceful amid tight security measures without any report of untoward incidents from the constituency which witnessed a straight contest between two independent candidates - Chakat Aboh and Azet Hamtok.

Aboh has been fielded by five major political parties in the state, including the ruling BJP.

Aboh is the widow of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was gunned down along with his son and nine others by suspected NSCN militants at 12 Mile area in Tirap district on May 21, two days before he was declared elected from Khonsa West seat as a NPP candidate.