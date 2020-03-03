89% educated Indian women believe ambitions are important: Survey

As much as 89 per cent working women believe that it is important to have ambitions compared to the global average of 59 per cent, according to a study. Indian women led the findings on the importance of having ambition (89 per cent) followed by Mexico (82 per cent) and the US (68 per cent), whereas it is significantly lower in France (41 per cent) and Japan (28 per cent), according to a joint report by American Express and The New York Women's Foundation - Ambitious Insights.

"The study throws light on the fact that ambition is not a simple thing. It exists across many dimensions - successful careers, financial independence and skills, while also being healthy, being great parents and having strong personal relationships," American Express Banking Corp India Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manoj Adlakha said.

Women in India have always been driven, and the report attests that given a chance they have the confidence to nurture their ambitions and lead the world by setting an example, he added.

The study was done among 3,026 university-educated, full time working women (not affiliated with American Express) between 21-64 years across India, the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and the UK using an online panel January 10-16, 2020.

The survey further revealed that commitment to achieving personal ambitions such as those related to parenting, relationships or personal health was highest in India (91 per cent) compared to the global average of 68 per cent.

It also found that having a successful career received the highest importance ratings in India (78 per cent) followed by Mexico (69 per cent) and the US (44 per cent) and was significantly lower in Japan (17 per cent).

Indian women (65 per cent) are also most likely to feel that they must work harder than their male counterparts to gain career recognition.

Overall, the study found that the women surveyed were more likely to be committed to do whatever it takes to achieve personal ambitions (68 per cent) such as those related to parenting, relationships or personal health than external ambitions (53 per cent) such as career, education and wealth.

Women in India (70 per cent) followed by Germany (35 per cent) and the US (33 per cent) are most likely to feel proud in calling themselves ambitious, it added.

Meanwhile, the study revealed that confidence in having the skills and qualifications necessary to be effective in performing their job is highest among women in Mexico (75 per cent) followed by India (71 per cent) and the US (51 per cent).