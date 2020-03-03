App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

89% educated Indian women believe ambitions are important: Survey

Women in India have always been driven, and the report attests that given a chance they have the confidence to nurture their ambitions and lead the world by setting an example.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

As much as 89 per cent working women believe that it is important to have ambitions compared to the global average of 59 per cent, according to a study. Indian women led the findings on the importance of having ambition (89 per cent) followed by Mexico (82 per cent) and the US (68 per cent), whereas it is significantly lower in France (41 per cent) and Japan (28 per cent), according to a joint report by American Express and The New York Women's Foundation - Ambitious Insights.

"The study throws light on the fact that ambition is not a simple thing. It exists across many dimensions - successful careers, financial independence and skills, while also being healthy, being great parents and having strong personal relationships," American Express Banking Corp India Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manoj Adlakha said.

Women in India have always been driven, and the report attests that given a chance they have the confidence to nurture their ambitions and lead the world by setting an example, he added.

Close

The study was done among 3,026 university-educated, full time working women (not affiliated with American Express) between 21-64 years across India, the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and the UK using an online panel January 10-16, 2020.

related news

The survey further revealed that commitment to achieving personal ambitions such as those related to parenting, relationships or personal health was highest in India (91 per cent) compared to the global average of 68 per cent.

It also found that having a successful career received the highest importance ratings in India (78 per cent) followed by Mexico (69 per cent) and the US (44 per cent) and was significantly lower in Japan (17 per cent).

Indian women (65 per cent) are also most likely to feel that they must work harder than their male counterparts to gain career recognition.

Overall, the study found that the women surveyed were more likely to be committed to do whatever it takes to achieve personal ambitions (68 per cent) such as those related to parenting, relationships or personal health than external ambitions (53 per cent) such as career, education and wealth.

Women in India (70 per cent) followed by Germany (35 per cent) and the US (33 per cent) are most likely to feel proud in calling themselves ambitious, it added.

Meanwhile, the study revealed that confidence in having the skills and qualifications necessary to be effective in performing their job is highest among women in Mexico (75 per cent) followed by India (71 per cent) and the US (51 per cent).

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.