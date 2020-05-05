App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

87% urban Indians give high ratings to Modi govt's handling of COVID-19 crisis: Survey

The multinational market research firm, Ipsos conducted this survey from April 23-26 by seeking responses from about 26,000 people across 13 countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
An overwhelming 87 percent of urban Indians have given high ratings to the Narendra Modi government for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, according to a survey by Ipsos.

A majority of people in 9 out of 13 countries felt that their government was doing a good job of containing the spread of COVID-19, it said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

"Government was quick to enforce a total lockdown and took a number of bold, precautionary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Now, the government is considering a cautious, partial re-opening in the green zones. Government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lauded by the majority of the populace, polled in the survey," said Amit Adarkar, Ipsos India CEO.

After facing a lot of initial flak worldwide on the handling and seriousness of the pandemic, the role of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has found favour with the majority of people in 11 out of the 13 countries surveyed in containing the spread of COVID-19, but this sentiment has fallen since March in nine out of 12 countries where Ipsos has tracked opinions.

About 75 percent of the urban Indians surveyed positively view the role of the WHO in containing the spread of the virus, although there is a dip from the previous survey.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 5, 2020 09:15 pm

