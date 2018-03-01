85% votes polled in Tripura re-poll till 4 pm

Around 85 percent votes were polled till 4 pm in six booths in as many constituencies of Tripura, where re-polling was held on Monday, an election department official said.

The EC ordered re-polling in one booth each in Sonamura, Teliamura, Sabroom, Ampinagar, Kadamtala-Kurti and Dhanpur Assembly constituencies after elections were held on February 18 due to glitches in EVMs that wrere reported at various places during polling on February 18.

Dhanpur is the home turf of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar since 1998.

"The election officially ended at 4 pm. But voters are still standing in queue, so the polling percentage is likely to go up. Polling remained peaceful," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Tapas Ray told PTI.

There was also no report of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) today.

The CPI(M) had earlier raised questions on the neutrality of the state election department, claiming that re-polling was ordered only in those constituencies where the ruling Left Front had clear winning prospects.

Polling for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats was held in the north-eastern state on February 18. Polling was countermanded in the Charilam constituency due to the death of CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma ahead of the election.

The results will be declared on March 3.