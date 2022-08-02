English
    84,600 posts lying vacant in paramilitary forces; 1.12 lakh hired in last 3 years

    According to Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, around 84,600 positions in six paramilitary forces, including the CRPF and BSF, are unfilled, despite 1.12 lakh positions in these forces having been filled over the previous three years.

    PTI
    August 02, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Over 84,600 posts are lying vacant in six paramilitary forces, including CRPF and BSF, while 1.12 lakh posts were filled up in these forces in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Rai said as that according to the instructions of the Department of Personnel and Training, 10 per cent vacancies in the paramilitary forces are reserved for ex-servicemen up to the level of assistant commandant to be filled by direct recruitment.

    Further, he said, in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10 per cent of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of constable (general duty) and rifleman in these forces when the first batch of ex-Agniveers is available for recruitment after completing engagement period of four years in defence forces. The vacancies in central armed police forces and the Assam Rifles as on July 31, 2022 stands at 84,659, the minister said in a written reply.

    He said the government has taken a decision to fill up existing vacancies in these forces by December, 2023. Rai said 10,377 posts in the paramilitary forces were filled up till now in 2022, 69,551 posts were filled up in 2021 and 32,400 posts were filled up in 2020.

     
