842 kg cannabis seized in Andhra Pradesh, two held

Cannabis weighing 842 kgs and worth Rs 1.26 crore was seized in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh and two persons arrested in this connection, DRI officials said today.

Based on specific intelligence that prohibited narcotic drugs were being illegally transported, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths intercepted a cargo vehicle on national highway 16 in Vijayawada yesterday, a DRI release said here.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers found about 842.72 kgs of ganja in 397 packets. The ganja was destined for Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, the release said adding the narcotic drug has been seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Two persons have been arrested under NDPS ACT, 1985. Further investigation is on, it said.