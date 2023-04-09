84% domestic consumers apply for Delhi govt power subsidy scheme till April 6

Over 84 percent of the 58.71 lakh eligible domestic consumers have opted for the Delhi government's power subsidy scheme till the first week of April, officials said on April 8.

Power Minister Atishi recently announced that all consumers who applied for subsidy under the scheme since October will get free electricity till March 31, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year said only those consumers who applied for power subsidy would get it.

According to an official document, 49.39 lakh of the 58.71 lakh domestic consumers applied for the subsidy till April 6.

More than 93 per cent (24.64 lakh) of 26.45 lakh BSES Rajdhani Power Limited have sought the subsidy under the free electricity scheme. Over 79 per cent of the 16.68 lakh Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited consumers have applied for subsidy. The percentage of BSES Yamuna Power Limited consumers who have applied for subsidy under the scheme is 75, the document showed. The lowest percentage of consumers who have sought subsidy belong to the New Delhi Municipal Council. Of the New Delhi Municipal Council's 48,000 consumers — residents of Lutyens' Delhi — 34 per cent or 16,000 have applied for subsidy, the data showed. The Delhi government charges no payment from domestic users consuming 200 units of electricity per month. Those consuming 201 to 400 units are paid 50 percent subsidy, capped at Rs 850.

PTI