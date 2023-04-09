 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
84% domestic consumers apply for Delhi govt power subsidy scheme till April 6

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

Power Minister Atishi recently announced that all consumers who applied for subsidy under the scheme since October will get free electricity till March 31, 2024.

The Delhi government charges no payment from domestic users consuming 200 units of electricity per month. Those consuming 201 to 400 units are paid 50 percent subsidy, capped at Rs 850.

Over 84 percent of the 58.71 lakh eligible domestic consumers have opted for the Delhi government's power subsidy scheme till the first week of April, officials said on April 8.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year said only those consumers who applied for power subsidy would get it.

According to an official document, 49.39 lakh of the 58.71 lakh domestic consumers applied for the subsidy till April 6.