View More News
813 New Coronavirus Cases In Mumbai, 14 Deaths

The financial capital of the country reported less than 1,000 cases on the sixth day in a row.

PTI
Dec 4, 2020 / 09:46 PM IST
Representational Image

Representational Image

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 2,84,502 with 813 new infections coming to light on December, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The death toll rose to 10,871 with 14 new fatalities, it said.

The financial capital of the country reported less than 1,000 cases on the sixth day in a row. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 2,59,137, around 91 per cent of the tally, with 1,025 more patients discharged from hospitals.

The city has 12,926 active COVID-19 cases. So far over 19.55 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city. According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 243 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.29 per cent.

The city has 450 containment zones while 5,369buildings were sealed after one or more patients were found.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai
first published: Dec 4, 2020 09:46 pm

