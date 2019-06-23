App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

81 ex-prisoners in Telangana secure jobs in various companies

They were part of 129 released prisoners who attended the 'Job Mela-2019' organised by the department on June 22, in which eight companies took part.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 81 released prisoners from across Telangana have been placed in various jobs including, marketing executive and technicians with salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 to 30,000, through the efforts of state Prisons department.

They were part of 129 released prisoners who attended the 'Job Mela-2019' organised by the department on June 22, in which eight companies took part.

The others landed jobs as drivers, house-keeping, data entry operators, electricians, helpers and others, a prisons official said. They were recruited with salaries ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 depending on their skills, he said.

Close

After the formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the Telangana Prisons department has been implementing innovative schemes and programmes for transforming the lives of inmates such as 'Mahaparivarthan', 'Unnati', Vidhyadanam, skill development, loans to inmates, employment to inmates and After care services, he said.

related news

Though, the department has been initiating various programmes inside the prisons it was necessary to provide them livelihood even after their (ex-prisoners) release, so as to prevent them from falling into a life of crime, the official said.

"Since November 2017, 'Job-melas' are being conducted and over 650 released prisoners have been provided jobs," he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 23, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.