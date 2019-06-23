81 ex-prisoners in Telangana secure jobs in various companies

As many as 81 released prisoners from across Telangana have been placed in various jobs including, marketing executive and technicians with salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 to 30,000, through the efforts of state Prisons department.

They were part of 129 released prisoners who attended the 'Job Mela-2019' organised by the department on June 22, in which eight companies took part.

The others landed jobs as drivers, house-keeping, data entry operators, electricians, helpers and others, a prisons official said. They were recruited with salaries ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 depending on their skills, he said.

After the formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the Telangana Prisons department has been implementing innovative schemes and programmes for transforming the lives of inmates such as 'Mahaparivarthan', 'Unnati', Vidhyadanam, skill development, loans to inmates, employment to inmates and After care services, he said.

Though, the department has been initiating various programmes inside the prisons it was necessary to provide them livelihood even after their (ex-prisoners) release, so as to prevent them from falling into a life of crime, the official said.