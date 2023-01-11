80th Golden Globe Awards LIVE: RRR wins best original song for Naatu Naatu

80th Golden Globe Awards LIVE Updates: RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as real-life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju, is the first Indian film to be nominated at the awards
The international award season kicked off with the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has bagged the Best Song (Motion Picture) for Naatu Naatu.
The other nominees in this category were: “Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Golden Globes 2023 winners full list: 'Naatu Naatu' Best Song, Full list of winners
Watch
Golden Globes 2023: White Lotus wins Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
- White Lotus wins Golden Globe in the Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture category.
Golden Globes 2023: Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series, Motion Picture) for The Dropout
- Amanda Seyfried wins Golden Globe for Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series, Motion Picture) for The Dropout
Golden Globes 2023: Quinta Brunson win Best Actress award for 'Abbott Elementary'
- Quinta Brunson wins Golden Globe for Best Actress for 'Abbott Elementary'
Golden Globes 2023: Steven Spielberg wins best director for 'The Fabelmans'
- Steven Spielberg wins Golden Globe for best director for 'The Fabelmans'
Golden Globes 2023: Martin McDonagh wins Best Screenplay (Motion Pictures) for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Martin McDonagh wins Golden Globe for Best Screenplay (Motion Pictures) for The Banshees of Inisherin
Golden Globes 2023
- SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' loses Golden Globe trophy for best picture-non English to Argentina's 'Argentina 1985'.
Golden Globes 2023: Cate Blanchett wins for best actress (Drama) for 'Tar'
- Cate Blanchett wins Golden Globe for best actress (Drama) for 'Tar'
Watch
Golden Globes 2023: Zendaya wins Best TV actress (Drama) for Euphoria
- Zendaya wins Golden Globe for Best Television actress (Drama series) for Euphoria
Golden Globes 2023: Julia Garner wins Best supporting Actress - TV series for Ozark
- Julia Garner wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress - Television Series for Ozark
Golden Globes 2023: Austin Butler wins Best Actor (Drama) - Motion Picture for Elvis
- Austin Butler on Tuesday won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama for his powerful performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic of the singer.
- He beat out Brendan Fraser for "The Whale," Hugh Jackman for "The Son," Bill Nighy for his role in "Living" and Jeremy Pope for "The Inspection."
‘Naatu Naatu’ composer MM Keeravani gets played offstage at Golden Globes 2023
- MM Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj took home the Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. The song featured in SS Rajamouli’s epic action drama RRR.
- RRR has made history as the first Indian film to earn a Golden Globe. While the win is a first for India, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani also became the first Golden Globe winner to be played offstage during his acceptance speech, CNN reported.
Golden Globes 2023: Tyler James Williams wins Best Supporting Actor - TV series for Abbott Elementary
- Tyler James Williams wins his first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor - Television series for Abbott Elementary.
Golden Globes 2023: Colin Farrell wins Best Actor (Musical/Comedy) role in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy role in The Banshees of Inisherin
Golden Globes 2023: Justin Hurwitz wins for Best Score - Motion Picture for Babylon
- Justin Hurwitz wins Golden Globe for Best Score - Motion Picture for Babylon
Golden Globes 2023: Quinta Brunson wins for Best Television Actress for Abbott Elementary
- Quinta Brunson wins Golden Globe for Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary
Golden Globes 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song
Composer MM Keeravani, along with singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, took home the Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song - Motion Picture category. The song is from SS Rajamouli's epic action drama RRR, whichhas also been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category.
Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett won her second Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role inBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever.
80th Golden Globe Awards LIVE Updates: Here are the nominations for the Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
80th Golden Globe Awards LIVE Updates: Here are the nominations for the Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
80th Golden Globe Awards LIVE Updates: Here are the nominations for the Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
80th Golden Globe Awards LIVE Updates: Here are the nominations for the Best Actor, Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
80th Golden Globe Awards LIVE Updates: Here are the nominations for Best Actress, Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
80th Golden Globe Awards LIVE Updates: Here are nominations for Best Picture, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
LIVE Updates: Following red carpet coverage (E! will air it live beginning at 6 p.m. EST), the broadcast from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, starts at 8 p.m. on NBC. For the first time, the show will also be livestreamed, on NBC Universal's Peacock. When the Globes were on the brink, NBC reworked its deal with the HFPA, putting the awards on a one-year contract and moving the show to Tuesday from its regular Sunday night spot.
: Hosting the show is comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who won an Emmy last year for his HBO special “Rothaniel." Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy are set to receive tributes. Presenters include Ana de Armas (a nominee for “Blonde”), Jenna Ortega (nominated for “Wednesday”), Billy Porter, Tracy Morgan, Jennifer Coolidge (nominated for “White Lotus”) and Quentin Tarantino. Sean Penn will also introduce a message from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
80th Golden Globe Awards LIVE Updates
: Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which NBC opted not to televise, saying the Hollywood Foreign Press Association needed time to make “meaningful reform.” A year later, much — though not all — of Hollywood appears ready to party, again. Following red carpet coverage (E! will air it live beginning at 6 p.m. EST), the broadcast from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, starts at 8 p.m. on NBC. For the first time, the show will also be livestreamed, on NBCUniversal's Peacock. When the Globes were on the brink, NBC reworked its deal with the HFPA, putting the awards on a one-year contract and moving the show to Tuesday from its regular Sunday night spot.
Chloe Flowers to perform her song "Golden Hour
At tonight's event, the pianist will be performing her son " Golden Hour". She walked the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet ahead of her performance, , a post on Twitter by Just jared said. The music composer and producer posed for the paps after arriving at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday night (January 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Jerrod Carmichael opens the show
Jerrod Carmichael is the host for the Golden Globes 2023. The ceremony has started.