 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

80th Golden Globe Awards LIVE: RRR wins best original song for Naatu Naatu

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

80th Golden Globe Awards LIVE Updates: RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as real-life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju, is the first Indian film to be nominated at the awards

The international award season kicked off with the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has bagged the Best Song (Motion Picture) for Naatu Naatu.

The other nominees in this category were: “Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

 

January 11, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Watch

January 11, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Golden Globes 2023: White Lotus wins Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

- White Lotus wins Golden Globe in the Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture category.

January 11, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Golden Globes 2023: Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series, Motion Picture) for The Dropout

- Amanda Seyfried wins Golden Globe for Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series, Motion Picture) for The Dropout

January 11, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

Golden Globes 2023: Quinta Brunson win Best Actress award for 'Abbott Elementary'

- Quinta Brunson wins Golden Globe for Best Actress for 'Abbott Elementary'

January 11, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

Golden Globes 2023: Steven Spielberg wins best director for 'The Fabelmans'

- Steven Spielberg wins Golden Globe for best director for 'The Fabelmans'

January 11, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

Golden Globes 2023: Martin McDonagh wins Best Screenplay (Motion Pictures) for The Banshees of Inisherin

- Martin McDonagh wins Golden Globe for Best Screenplay (Motion Pictures) for The Banshees of Inisherin

January 11, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

Golden Globes 2023

- SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' loses Golden Globe trophy for best picture-non English to Argentina's 'Argentina 1985'.

January 11, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

Golden Globes 2023: Cate Blanchett wins for best actress (Drama) for 'Tar'

- Cate Blanchett wins Golden Globe for best actress (Drama) for 'Tar'

January 11, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

Watch