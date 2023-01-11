80th Golden Globe Awards LIVE: RRR wins best original song for Naatu Naatu

The international award season kicked off with the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has bagged the Best Song (Motion Picture) for Naatu Naatu.

The other nominees in this category were: “Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.