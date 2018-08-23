App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

8,000 take exam for 80 posts of accountants in Goa, all fail

Around 8,000 graduates appeared for the exam and needed to secure a minimum of 50 marks out of 100 to qualify for the next round. The five-hour examination included a paper on English, General Knowledge and Accounts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

An exam for 80 posts of accountants in Goa, saw an attendance of 8,000 candidates. But, not a single applicant passed the exam.

Times Of India reported that the Goa government had conducted the exam for the posts in January. As many as 8,000 graduates appeared for the exam and needed to secure a minimum of 50 marks out of 100 to qualify for the next round. The five-hour examination included a paper on English, General Knowledge and Accounts.

An official told the paper that the written examination was not that tough and such a result was not expected. A fresh examination will be conducted to fill up the vacant posts, which has risen to 100 since January.

The shortage of accountants has increased the workload on existing employees and to distribute the work evenly, the employees have been given more one additional charge.

As former employee of the directorate said that the quality of recruits has been average and as a result, the quality of work has also been average burdening efficient employee. "Some [candidates] even lack basic knowledge of the subject, irrespective of their qualification," he said.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 10:21 pm

#Current Affairs #India #Trending News

