Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 11:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

800 differently-abled people from across the country attempt Guinness Record in yoga

The participants were trained at Shivanand Ashram with the help of yoga experts.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, around 800 differently-abled participants from across the country attempted to set a Guinness World Record for the 'Largest Silent Yoga Class'. The participants were trained at Shivanand Ashram with the help of yoga experts.

The selection of the participants was done from ten city-based organisations. Apang Manav Mandal, Blind People's Association (BPA), and Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh were a few names along with many more.

Ahmedabad Collector Dr. Vikrant Pandey informed that the participants were asked to strictly follow directions from the yoga instructor on stage. Each one was given headphones that were connected via bluetooth for demonstration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposed the idea of International Day of Yoga during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. He was the first one to present this preposition.

Yoga has become one of the unifying forces of the world claims our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a report by ANI, Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute this year on June 21 witnessed around 50,000 yoga enthusiasts who attended India's International Yoga Day celebrations along with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More than 30,000 people, together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed yoga asanas at Rajpath in New Delhi on the first International Day of Yoga which was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 11:28 pm

tags #Health #India #International YogaDay #Narendra Modi #Trending News

