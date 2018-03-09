800 Aadhaar enrolment, updation centres opened by India Post till Jan-end: Prasad

Nearly 800 Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres have been opened by India Post in its post offices across the country by January-end, the Parliament was informed today.

The government has decided to shift enrolment centres to "secure locations" with a view to provide convenience and secure Aadhaar enrolment and update facilities for residents of the country, Electronics and IT Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

India Post and various banks are accordingly setting up Aadhaar infrastructure at post offices and bank branches respectively, he added.