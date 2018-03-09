App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 09, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

800 Aadhaar enrolment, updation centres opened by India Post till Jan-end: Prasad

The government has decided to shift enrolment centres to "secure locations" with a view to provide convenience and secure Aadhaar enrolment and update facilities for residents of the country, Electronics and IT Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nearly 800 Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres have been opened by India Post in its post offices across the country by January-end, the Parliament was informed today.

The government has decided to shift enrolment centres to "secure locations" with a view to provide convenience and secure Aadhaar enrolment and update facilities for residents of the country, Electronics and IT Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

India Post and various banks are accordingly setting up Aadhaar infrastructure at post offices and bank branches respectively, he added.

tags #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC