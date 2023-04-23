 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
80 years since the Bengal famine of 1943: Indian history's debt to photojournalist Sunil Janah

Sohini Chattopadhyay
Apr 23, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

And the unremembered story of People’s Age - the weekly magazine that commissioned photographer Sunil Janah and artist Chittaprosad Bhattacharya to document the Bengal Famine of 1943-45.

Orphans waiting for food at a famine-relief center during the famine in Orissa, 1944. (Photo © Sunil Janah, courtesy Arjun Janah, suniljanah.org This photo is from the book Photographing India by Sunil Janah, OUP, 2013)

“As the price of rice rose during the first half of 1943, the poor in the villages without sufficient stocks of grain in their possession found themselves unable to buy food,” the Famine Inquiry Commission wrote in the report published in 1945. “After an interval during which they attempted to live on their scanty reserves of food, or to obtain money to buy rice at steadily rising prices by selling their scanty possessions, they starved. The majority remained in their homes and of these many died. Others wandered away from their villages in search of food, and the mass migration of starving and sick destitute people was one of the most distressing features of the famine.”

We are 80 years from that early summer of 1943 when the price of rice rose and rose until...people starved. At least three million persons were killed in the 1943 famine, Amartya Sen writes in Poverty and Famines, basing his calculation on the figure provided by the colonial British government. Several anti-imperialist academics call it the “forgotten holocaust” or an unremembered genocide of the 20th century.

Perhaps, even within India, the story of 1943 has receded outside of Bengal - it is a footnote in public memory perhaps because there is no memorial to those killed in the famine, not even a citizens’ initiative like the Partition museum in Amritsar. Perhaps this is also because most of what we know about the famine is through scholarly, complex work that was inaccessible to the public until the internet and book-sharing sites opened up academia to a degree.