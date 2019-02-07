80% Maharashtra farmers eligible for PM Kisan Samman scheme: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra Revenue and Agriculture Minister Chandrakant Patil said the estimated number of beneficiaries in the state is around 1.20 crore.
Eighty per cent farmers in Maharashtra are eligible for the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, a state minister said here on Thursday.
Maharashtra Revenue and Agriculture Minister Chandrakant Patil said the estimated number of beneficiaries in the state is around 1.20 crore.
"As per the Agriculture Census 2015-16, there are 1,52,85,439 farmers in Maharashtra, of whom 80 per cent would be eligible for the Centre's relief of Rs 6,000 per year," Patil told reporters after a meeting with agriculture and revenue officials on the scheme.