App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 09:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

80 fall sick after toxic gas leaks from prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore

Doctors said the situation is under control and many of the affected people were being discharged after first aid

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Reuters
File image: Reuters

At least 80 people, mostly women workers, fell ill after a toxic gas leaked from a prawn processing plant in Khantapada area in Odisha's Balasore district on November 13.

The incident took place at around 8.00 pm when the gas, suspected to be ammonia, leaked from the plant located at Panapana, mostly affecting workers of the factory who complained of breathing problem, a police officer said.

"As per preliminary information, it is suspected that ammonia gas leaked at the processing unit and things will be clear after thorough examination," he said.

Close

The affected people were taken to the Khantapada primary health centre and 50 of them were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital here, the officer said.

related news

Fire brigade personnel from Balasore reached the spot near national highway 16 -- about 20 km from here.

Doctors said the situation is under control and many of the affected people were being discharged after first aid.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 07:58 am

tags #Current Affairs #Health #India #Odisha

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.