Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

8-year-old, allegedly raped by 16 people over four years, dies

The girl’s parents said that she had died due to prolonged illness. The police are however waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An 8-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by 16 men including her relatives over a period of four years, passed away on February 13.

The girl’s parents said that she had died due to prolonged illness.

A report by Mirror Now News suggests that the police are, however, waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

According to reports, the case came to light in July 2019 when the girl’s mother filed a police complaint in Villupuram district against 16 people under provisions of the POCSO Act, stating that her two daughters had been raped by multiple relatives since 2017.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

On February 13 evening, the younger daughter complained of stomach ache. Her mother later found her lying unconscious on the toilet’s floor.

The 8-year-old was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Chennai Police has reportedly registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 174 (unnatural death).

The girl’s stepfather has said that she was a smart child and aspired to be a police officer.


First Published on Feb 17, 2020 12:12 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.