 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

8 Sabarimala pilgrims killed in Tamil Nadu mishap

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 10:58 PM IST

The TN Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims

FILE IMAGE: Sabarimala Temple (Photo: Reuters)

At least eight people who were returning from Sabarimala were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge here, a senior district official said on Saturday.

Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, M K Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively, condoled the deaths.

The TN Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims.

The accident occurred late on Friday, District Collector K V Muralidharan said.

Two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here.

The mishap in Kumuli is suspected to have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a bend in the hilly route.