8 Sabarimala pilgrims killed in Tamil Nadu mishap

At least eight people who were returning from Sabarimala were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge here, a senior district official said on Saturday.

Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, M K Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively, condoled the deaths.

The TN Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims.

The accident occurred late on Friday, District Collector K V Muralidharan said.

Two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here.

The mishap in Kumuli is suspected to have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a bend in the hilly route.

While seven people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, official added. The deceased were residents of Andipatti in the district. They were returning from Sabarimala. Stalin expressed grief over the deaths. He also announced Rs 50,000 each to the two injured persons. Soon after coming to know of the accident, he had deputed district in-charge minister I Periyasamy to Theni, the Chief Minister said in a statement. Terming the incident as ''sad'', Vijayan conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family of the deceased, a Kerala CMO statement said. He also lauded the rescue mission carried out at the accident site by officials and locals late on Friday night, it added.

PTI

