App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

8 private labs in Maharashtra get ICMR nod for coronavirus testing

The Maharashtra government had requested the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to permit private laboratories to carry out COVID-19 tests to lighten the load of state-run labs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Centre government has permitted eight private laboratories to carry out coronavirus testing in Maharashtra, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said.

The Maharashtra government had requested the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to permit private laboratories to carry out COVID-19 tests to lighten the load of state-run labs.

"The ICMR has given permission to 27 labs across the country, of which eight are in Maharashtra," Deshmukh said in an official statement.

Close

The eight private labs are located in Mumbai, Thane and Pune cities.

related news

If these labs function to their full capacity, they can test at least 2,000 swab samples on a daily basis, he added.

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus testing facility is being set up at Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad and it is likely to begin operations on March 30.

"At present, swab samples from Aurangabad are being sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology for testing and the process has become time consuming due to the lockdown," superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital Dr Suresh Harbade told PTI.

Once the facility becomes functional, the process will become easier and swab samples can be cleared within 24 hours, he said.

If the facility functions to its full capacity, it can clear at least 100 samples in a day, he added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.