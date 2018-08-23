App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

8 new AICC secretaries appointed in Congress

Among the new secretaries appointed are Shakeel Ahmed Khan, an MLA, as AICC secretary for Jammu and Kashmir, Rajesh Dhamani for Uttarakhand and B P Singh, Mohd Jawaid and Sarat Raut, all three for West Bengal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today named nine more secretaries, including Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakore, in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for different states, besides appointing Aditi Singh, MLA of Rae Bareli Sadar (UP) constituency, as general secretary of All India Mahila Congress.

Backward leader Alpesh Thakore, who joined the Congress last year ahead of Gujarat assembly elections, has been made the AICC Secretary for Bihar and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy and B M Sandeep, both for Maharashtra.

Gandhi also appointed Deepak Rathod from Himachal Pradesh and Rajpal Bisht from Uttarakhand as members of the screening committee for the state of Mizoram.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Aditi Singh, MLA Rae Bareli Sadar (UP) as general secretary of All India Mahila Congress," said a statement from AICC general secretary, Organisation, Ashok Gehlot. Sanjay Dutt, ex MLC, has been made AICC secretary inchage of Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi has initiated a number of changes in the AICC ever since he took over as party chief late last year by bringing in young blood to infuse new energy in the party.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:58 pm

tags #AICC #Congress #India #Politics

