App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

8 lakh voters of TDP deleted from electoral rolls: N Chandrababu Naidu

The Chief Minister said in a tweet: "A person from Bihar is acting as consultant for the YSRCP. Eight lakh TDP votes have been removed. They used Form-7 for the purpose. Looks like they may even remove my vote tomorrow."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that names of eight lakh TDP voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls even as the ruling party and the main opposition YSR Congress engaged in a virtual war of words over the contentious issue.

State Chief Electoral Officer Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, however, maintained that they had permitted the authorities concerned to delete only 40,000 voters in 74 assembly constituencies and only 10,000 have been deleted so far.

The Chief Minister said in a tweet: "A person from Bihar is acting as consultant for the YSRCP. Eight lakh TDP votes have been removed. They used Form-7 for the purpose. Looks like they may even remove my vote tomorrow."

CEO Dwivedi, however, said six lakh applications in Form-7 seeking deletion of voters have to be examined. "We have received bogus applications but voters have not been deleted. Voters need not panic based on rumours. The Election Commission so far permitted removal of only 40,000 votes," Dwivedi said.

related news

He said several duplicate votes and names of deceased people were found in the electoral rolls and were accordingly removed.

Addressing a party rally in Nellore this evening, the YSRC chief said they had been requesting the Election Commission to remove bogus voters from the electoral rolls and include genuine ones.

"But Chandrababu is finding fault with us for this, whereas he is resorting to devious things like enrolment of bogus voters and deletion of genuine ones," Jagan said.

The slugfest between the Telegu Desam Party and YSRC continued in the backdrop of a case filed in Hyderabad over alleged theft of sensitive government data, including the electoral rolls, through a private IT firm.

The IT firm is engaged in providing various technological services to the TDP, including creation of a mobile application SevaMitra..
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 08:13 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #N Chandrababu Naidu #Politics #TDP

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BJP to Contest Both Lok Sabha Seats from Meghalaya on its Own

Tornadoes in Alabama Cause Deaths and Destruction

Trample Me Under Your Feet, Ashok Khemka Tweets in Anguish After Yet A ...

India vs Australia | Narain: Composed Shankar Furthers Case for World ...

Ayodhya Case: SC to Decide Tomorrow if Mediation Has ‘One Per Cent C ...

Joachim Loew Drops Germany Stars Hummels, Boateng and Mueller

60 Vehicles Gutted at Aero India Show Beyond Recognition: Karnataka Ho ...

Andy Murray Will Put 'Heart and Soul' into Return, Says Mum Judy

Chennaiyin FC to Take on Colombo FC in AFC Cup

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban o ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Bumrah stri ...

Akshay Kumar was literally 'on fire’ at the launch of his Amazon Pri ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of ...

Akshay Kumar to star in an Amazon Prime Original Series, tentatively t ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes his 40th ODI century

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni gets chased around by a pitch inv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.