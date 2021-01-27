MARKET NEWS

8 killed, 4 injured in Rajasthan after trailer truck hits jeep from behind; CM Ashok Gehlot extends condolences

The victims were residents of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and were returning home, police said.

PTI
January 27, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

Eight people were killed and four others injured after their jeep was hit by a trailer truck from behind in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on National Highway-12 at 2.15 am.

A jeep full of passengers was hit by a trailer truck from behind.

Eight people died on the spot and four others sustained injuries in the collision, SHO of Tonk Sadar police station Dashrath Singh said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

Reacting to the accident, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehot expressed grief at the loss of lives and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

"Sad to know that eight people have lost lives in a road accident in Tonk, while returning from Khatushyam ji to their town in MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May they remain strong in this difficult time & prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted.
PTI
TAGS: #Ashok Gehlot #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan
first published: Jan 27, 2021 11:30 am

