8 killed, 4 injured in Rajasthan after trailer truck hits jeep from behind; CM Ashok Gehlot extends condolences

Eight people were killed and four others injured after their jeep was hit by a trailer truck from behind in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on National Highway-12 at 2.15 am.

A jeep full of passengers was hit by a trailer truck from behind.

Eight people died on the spot and four others sustained injuries in the collision, SHO of Tonk Sadar police station Dashrath Singh said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The victims were residents of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and were returning home, police said.

Reacting to the accident, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehot expressed grief at the loss of lives and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.



Sad to know that eight people have lost lives in a road accident in Tonk, while returning from Khatushyam ji to their town in MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May they remain strong in this difficult time & prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 27, 2021

"Sad to know that eight people have lost lives in a road accident in Tonk, while returning from Khatushyam ji to their town in MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May they remain strong in this difficult time & prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted.