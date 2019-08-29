App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

8 kg gold seized by DRI in Kolkata, three arrested

The smuggled gold was concealed inside the vehicle, a DRI statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on August 29 said it has seized eight kilograms of gold of foreign origin in the city and arrested three persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the agency intercepted a car at Khidderpore area and nabbed three persons including the driver of the vehicle on Tuesday, the agency said.

The smuggled gold was concealed inside the vehicle, a DRI statement said.

During interrogation, three accused admitted that they were carrying smuggled gold bars worth Rs 3.19 crore, the agency said.

DRI officials also recovered Rs 14,000 from them.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #DRI #India

