Mumbai building collapse: 12 rescued, 10 feared trapped

Moneycontrol News
Jun 28, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

A wing of the residential building, located in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight, the official said, adding the connected wing was likely to collapse.

Twelve persons were rescued and 10 were feared trapped after a four storey building collapsed in Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Tuesday.

The injured were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion and a search operation is underway to look for more survivors, he said.

Locals informed the fire brigade personnel that around 20-22 people were trapped under the debris, when they reached the spot after receiving a call about the incident, the official said.

Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: Jun 28, 2022 07:05 am
