8 Indian beaches accorded prestigious 'Blue Flag' status

In a first, eight beaches in India, including Odisha's Puri Beach, have been granted the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification by the Copenhagen-based Foundation for Environmental Education.

The other beaches are Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod (Karnataka), Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh), and Radhanagar (Andaman).

A Blue Flag certification is a widely recognised tag granted only after a beach meets with 33 established criteria, according to reports.

These criteria are related to environment, education, safety and access, which the applicants are expected to meet and maintain to become some of the cleanest beaches in the world.

In a notification by Centre in 2019, the Ministry of Environment had identified 13 beaches across the country for the certification and had announced a list of activities permissible in their areas for that purpose.

"(It is a) proud moment for India that international organisations and juries have accorded 'Blue Flag' to our 8 sea beaches. They're being recognised for their cleanliness, friendly infrastructure, sustainable development practices in ocean nearby and on beaches," Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said while reacting to the development.