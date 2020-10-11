172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|8-indian-beaches-accorded-prestigious-blue-flag-status-5949771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

8 Indian beaches accorded prestigious 'Blue Flag' status

In a notification by Centre in 2019, the Ministry of Environment had identified 13 beaches across the country for the certification and had announced a list of activities permissible in their areas for that purpose

Moneycontrol News
A Blue Flag certification is a widely recognised tag granted only after a beach meets with 33 established criteria.

In a first, eight beaches in India, including Odisha's Puri Beach, have been granted the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification by the Copenhagen-based Foundation for Environmental Education.

The other beaches are Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod (Karnataka), Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh), and Radhanagar (Andaman).

Close

These criteria are related to environment, education, safety and access, which the applicants are expected to meet and maintain to become some of the cleanest beaches in the world.

related news

"(It is a) proud moment for India that international organisations and juries have accorded 'Blue Flag' to our 8 sea beaches. They're being recognised for their cleanliness, friendly infrastructure, sustainable development practices in ocean nearby and on beaches," Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said while reacting to the development.

According to an Indian Express report, currently, over 47 countries participate in the programme and over 4,500 beaches, marinas, and boats across the world have been granted this certification.
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.