App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 21, 2018 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

8 empty boxes used for carrying VVPAT machines found in shed in K'taka

Eight boxes used for carrying Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines have been found at a temporary shed in a village in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, state chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eight boxes used for carrying Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines have been found at a temporary shed in a village in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, state chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar said today. He, however, clarified that the boxes, found in Managuli village yesterday, do not belong to the district or to Election Commission.

"The boxes are without machine and paper and without unique electronic tracking number...the Election Commission will initiate strict action against those who are trying to create confusion," Kumar said, adding no VVPAT machines were found.

The Deputy Commissioner of the district and the Superintendent of Police conducted on the spot inspection today following reports that empty boxes of VVPAT machines were spotted in the shed.

"These boxes do not belong to Vijayapura district and 2744 VVPATs allotted to the district are safely kept in the strong room," Kumar said.

An FIR has been registered at Managuli police station and investigation into the matter is on, the CEO said.

Assembly election in Karnataka was held on May 12 which threw up a fractured mandate leading to a bitter political slugfest over government formation in the state.

tags #Politics

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.