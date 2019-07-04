App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

8.87% water in dams in Maharashtra, down from 18.7% year ago

Representative image

There is only 8.87 percent water stock in dams across Maharashtra as of Thursday against 18.7 percent a year ago, officials said.

Following a bad monsoon last year, the state government had declared drought in many parts of the state as early as October, while the rains were delayed this year. There are a total of 3,267 dams in the state.

Aurangabad division is the worst-hit with 0.56 percent water storage in 964 dams. There is 0.25 percent storage in 45 major dams, 0.8 percent in 81 medium dams and 1.19 percent in 838 minor dams in the division.

There is zero percent storage in dams such as Paithan dam in Aurangabad district, Mazalgaon and Manjra in Beed district, Yeldari and Siddeshwar in Hingoli, Lower Terna and Sina Kolegaon in Osmanabad and Lower Dudhana in Parbhani, officials said. In Nagpur division, there is zero percent storage in Gosikhurd and Bawanthadi dams, Dina in Gadchiroli district, Chankapur, Kadwa, Tisgaon, Punegaon and Bham dams in Nashik, Khadakpurna in Buldana, Isapur in Yavatmal, Ujani in Solapur, Wadaj, Yedgaon, Ghod and Pimpalgaon Joge in Pune.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 08:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

