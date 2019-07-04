8.87% water in dams in Maharashtra, down from 18.7% year ago

Aurangabad division is the worst-hit with 0.56 percent water storage in 964 dams. There is 0.25 percent storage in 45 major dams, 0.8 percent in 81 medium dams and 1.19 percent in 838 minor dams in the division.
There is only 8.87 percent water stock in dams across Maharashtra as of Thursday against 18.7 percent a year ago, officials said.
Following a bad monsoon last year, the state government had declared drought in many parts of the state as early as October, while the rains were delayed this year. There are a total of 3,267 dams in the state.
Aurangabad division is the worst-hit with 0.56 percent water storage in 964 dams. There is 0.25 percent storage in 45 major dams, 0.8 percent in 81 medium dams and 1.19 percent in 838 minor dams in the division.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.