you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

8.33 lakh tickets booked through mobile app on single day: Central Railway

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Indian Railways

Over 8.33 lakh passengers booked train tickets through the UTS mobile app in the Mumbai division of the Central Railway (CR) on December 18, which is the highest number of bookings through the app so far.

As much as 11.86 per cent of the tickets sold during the day were booked through the app, the CR said in a release here.

The Mumbai division earned Rs 67.93 lakh through the booking of mobile tickets on the day, it added.

The UTS mobile app launched by the Railways allows booking of unreserved tickets for both long distance trains and suburban locals.

As many as 4,686 passengers booked mobile tickets in Bhusawal division of CR, 9,478 in Nagpur division, 5,908 in Pune division and 1,122 passengers in Solapur division on Tuesday. "The UTS mobile app has greatly improved overall passenger experience and simplifiedthe ticketing process for passengers, saving time," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

For reducing queues at ticket windows, the railway authorities have taken various steps, promoting ticket sale through UTS app and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs).

The commercial department of the Mumbai division has launched several campaigns to popularise the UTS app. Drives have been conducted at various stations to educate passengers about how to download and use the app, Sutar said.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 09:22 pm

#Central Railway #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #mumbai #UTS mobile app

