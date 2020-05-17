App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

He said the samples were tested using the Truenat method and they have been sent for confirmation to the virology lab in Goa Medical College and Hospital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Tejas Express at CSMT, Mumbai (PTI Photo)
The Tejas Express at CSMT, Mumbai (PTI Photo)

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said "eight to ten" passengers who alighted from the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special train at Madgaon have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and this is apart from the three who were detected with the infection on Saturday.

He said the samples were tested using the Truenat method and they have been sent for confirmation to the virology lab in Goa Medical College and Hospital.

"All passengers traveling with the ones who tested positive have been quarantined for 14 days after which they will subjected to another round of tests," Rane said.

Close

He said advertisements have been released in the newspapers to recruit new MD and MSC (Microbiology) staff in GMCH along with additional technicians.

related news

"We will install five Truenat machines, one each at district hospitals in Margao and Mapusa, and three in sub- district hospital in Ponda," he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 02:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Truenat

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COAI says disappointed that relief for telecom did not figure in economic package

COAI says disappointed that relief for telecom did not figure in economic package

Coronavirus pandemic | Beijing announces wearing masks outdoors not necessary

Coronavirus pandemic | Beijing announces wearing masks outdoors not necessary

Repatriation Flights on May 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation Flights on May 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.