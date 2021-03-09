English
7th Pay Commission: Pending DA installments to be restored from July: Anurag Thakur

The additional DA for central government employees was halted last year, as the government moved to mop up financial resources in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.

The three pending installments of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) would be restored from July, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on March 9.

The additional installments of DA for central government employees and DR for pensioners - due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 - were freezed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Three pending installment of Dearness Allowances of central government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners to be restored prospectively. The rates will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rates of DA," the minister said.

Thakur, in his reply in the Upper House of Parliament, also stated that the pause on additional DA and DR allowed the government to save more than Rs 37,000 crore amid the the crisis stoked by coronavirus.

The current rate of DA, paid to central government employees in accordance to the 7th Pay Commission norms, was 17 percent. The Centre had last year approved a four-percent hike, driving the allowance rate to 21 percent.

However, before the the DA installments could be paid at the increased rates, a health crisis was declared due to the onset of pandemic.

The Finance Ministry, in April 2020, decided to put an interim stay on the release of DA and DR installments at the incremented rate.

"In view of the crisis arising out of Covid-19, it has been decided that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to central government pensioners, due from 1st January, 2020 shall not be paid. Additional instalments of DA & DR from 1 July 2020 & 1 Jan 2021 shall also not be paid," the memo then issued by the Finance Ministry stated.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #7th Pay Commission #Anurag Thakur #Current Affairs #Dearness allowance #Finance Ministry #India #Rajya Sabha
first published: Mar 9, 2021 03:30 pm

