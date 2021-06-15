MARKET NEWS

7th Pay Commission: Centre revises medical reimbursement ceiling for these government employees

The Centre has revised the annual medical reimbursement claim ceiling for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti's staff by increasing it five times

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST
The existing annual medical reimbursement ceiling of Rs 5,000 per employee has been now increased to Rs 25,000 with effect from May 14, 2021, the circular declared. (Representative image)

7th Pay Commission: The central government has increased the ceiling for reimbursement of medical claims for treatment obtained by the employees of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The news has come while the central government employees are eagerly waiting for an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) due from January 1, 2021.

The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education has already issued a circular on June 7 in this regard. In the circular, the department conveyed the approval of Commissioner, NVS, that the ceiling has been revised for pre-audit of medical reimbursement claims for treatment obtained for day-to-day ailments by the employees of samiti for themselves and their dependent family members.

As per the circular, the Centre has revised the annual medical reimbursement claim ceiling for Vidyalaya staff by increasing it five times if the treatment has been done at government hospitals or any hospitals recognised by the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). The existing annual ceiling of Rs 5,000 per employee has been now increased to Rs 25,000 with effect from May 14, 2021, the circular declared.

Also, the Centre has revised the ceiling for medical reimbursement for Vidyalaya staff for treatment from AMA (Authorised Medical Attendant). As per the June 7 circular, an employee can now claim up to Rs 15,000 annually for treatment from AMA instead of the existing limit of Rs 5,000.

The ceiling limits for medical reimbursement for other NVS staff will remain the same.
