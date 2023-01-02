 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

77-year-old organisation like the UN needs a 'refresh', says EAM Jaishankar

PTI
Jan 02, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Jaishankar made these comments while addressing members of the Indian diaspora here in the Austrian capital on Sunday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Reuters file image)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said a 77-year-old organisation like the United Nations needs a "refresh", asserting that pushing for a major overhaul in the top global body is an important part of New Delhi's foreign policy.

Jaishankar made these comments while addressing members of the Indian diaspora here in the Austrian capital on Sunday.

When asked how Jaishankar was planning to undertake the reforms in the UN, and if India would take the leadership in bringing about this change, the minister said:"The UN system was invented in 1945. Now, I tell people to show me something which is 77 years old and you feel doesn't need a refresh.

People refresh themselves, institutions need to be refreshed by other people. We need change. Large parts of the world do not believe anymore that the UN system speaks fairly for them."

The United Nations (UN) officially came into existence in October 1945, after its Charter was ratified by China, France, the Soviet Union, the UK, the US and by a majority of other signatories.

India has been at the forefront of efforts at the UN to push for urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.