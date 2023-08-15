77% people hope to see a mightier India by the time it turns 80: Survey

According to the online survey platform, it conducted a pan-India survey, and received over 80,000 responses from citizens located in 376 districts of India (Representative Image)

As India celebrates its 77th year of Independence on August 15, 2023, around 77 percent of its people hope that its global influence will improve by the time the nation turns 80.

A survey conducted by community-based platform LocalCircles has found around 14 percent of the 11, 738 people it covered rather indifferent and do not see any major change in India's stand on the global economic, political and social landscape over the next four years.

77 percent foresee a mightier India

The public sentiment survey was designed to gather different viewpoints from citizens about India's projected position in the next four years across various dimensions such as the potential expansion of its global influence, addressing corruption issues, achieving inclusive growth and prosperity, generating ample employment and livelihood prospects, ensuring the safety of women and children, and maintaining social stability.

"Given the current scenario, how do you realistically foresee India’s clout in the world changing in the next four years when it turns 80?” the survey asked the respondents. While 77 percent were found to be bullish about a more resolute and powerful India, 14 percent remained neutral. Around 4 percent respondents predicted a “deteriorating” influence of India in global affairs and 5 percent chose to stay away with a cautious “can’t say”.

55 percent bullish on growth story

As the survey tried to look deeper into the image of growth and prosperity happening in India, 55 percent of the 10,860 respondents in this segment of the study were found to be optimistic about a more resolute and stronger India by 2027. Out of the 55 percent, 39 percent predicted growth and prosperity for a majority of the people but 16 percent sounded more upbeat to predict better days for all. About 41 percent of them believed that India's progress would benefit only a few, while 4 percent were uncertain.

33 percent optimistic about job creation

The online survey platform said in the report that it aimed to understand the perspectives of people on the employment front. The survey found that out of the 11,196 citizens who responded to the query, 33 percent were optimistic of India creating more employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Additionally, 47 percent believed that India “will create only some new employment but many small entrepreneurs”. About 3 percent were sceptical, while 10 percent naysayers said they “will see shrinking of employment opportunities as well as number of small entrepreneurs”. Lastly, 7 percent were uncertain about the future and selected "can't say" as their response.

52 percent hope to see India safer for women

The survey sought to know from citizens how do they realistically foresee India’s ability to provide a safe environment to its women and children in the next four years. Out of the 11,132 responses, 52 percent were found to be upbeat and hopeful of a safer and more secure India for women and children, four years down the line. About 27 percent appeared neutral, while 17 percent anticipated a worse scenario in the offing and 4 percent were "uncertain".

37 percent see less corruption

On the corruption front, the survey found that 37 percent respondents were optimistic about improvement in the situation, while 38 percent anticipate status quo. But, 22 percent expect the situation to get worse with rampant corruption.

45 percent optimistic on social stability

“Given the current scenario, how do you realistically foresee India’s social stability (ability of citizens of different caste and religion to live with each other in harmony and peace) changing in the next four years?” asked the survey.

Out of 11,590 responses received, only 45 percent predicted improvement in social stability over the next four years, while 31 percent expect no change and 24 percent were afraid of a "deteriorating" situation.

53 percent fear Covid will stay on

When the the survey inquired about change in the Covid situation over the next four years, 11,326 opted to respond. Aro0und 53 percent of them feared that Covid will persist through this period, though a majority will possess immunity against it. The data revealed that 21 percent believed the “pandemic will still be there and a small portion of the population will have long-term health issues due to re-infection or Long Covid”. About 6 percent of the population felt the “pandemic will still be there and a sizeable population will have long term health issues due to re-infection/Long Covid.

40 percent see livelihood opportunities as biggest challenge

About 40 percent of 12,282 people who responded to the issue of the biggest challenge before the world's fifth largest economy believe that creating employment an d livelihood opportunities top the list. Around 18 percent kept "driving economic growth” at the top, 14 percent opted for “maintaining communal harmony”, 8 percent chose "inflation and price rise in check", 7 percent went for “managing geopolitical issues”, 4 percent felt “containing terrorism” would be the biggest challenge, 3 percent were apprehensive about “handling of Covid and its after effects”, while 2 percent couldn't find their choice on the list.

Survey demographics

According to the online survey platform, it conducted the pan-India survey, and received over 80,000 responses from citizens across 376 districts of India, with 63 percent male and 37 percent female respondents. It said 41 percent respondents were from Tier-I, 32 percent from Tier-II and 27 percent were from Tier-III, IV and rural areas.