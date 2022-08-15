76th Independence Day celebrations: Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi for India's digital-transformation

The world seems to be taking notice of India's celebration of its 76th Independence Day. Tech mogul and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was one of the many influential people who have wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this momentous occasion. Congratulating PM Modi for his efforts to prioritize healthcare and making strides in India's digital- transformation, Bill Gates expressed his emotions in the form of a tweet.

"As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey. #Amrit Mahotsav," Bill Gates tweeted.

The occasion also made many Indians away from home nostalgic for their nation. Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari highlighted India's contribution at NASA and said that he could see his father's hometown Hyderabad 'shining bright' on India's 76th Independence Day.

"On Indian Independence eve I'm reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space Station where my immigrant father's home town of Hyderabad shines bright.@nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @Indian Embassy US celebration,", the astronaut tweeted.

The Singapore High Commission also congratulated India on the occasion of its 76th Independence Day. The country's high commission also mentioned that it looks forward to scaling new heights with India.

"Wishing India a wonderful 76th #Independence Day! Many remarkable achievements by our dearest friends. Glad India continues to forge ahead & realise its immense potential & Singapore continues to be part of its growth story. Look forward to scale new heights together," tweeted Singapore in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on March 12, 2021, launched the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence that started a 75-week countdown to our anniversary of independence.

