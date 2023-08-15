English
    Aug 15, 2023 / 07:53 am

    Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur, says Centre and State govt working to resolve issues

    Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, and said that the country was standing with the people of Manipur. "The women of Manipur have suffered much. The nation is with Manipur. We will find a solution through peace," he said.

      Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of historic Red Fort
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 15, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

      Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: The power of trinity

      - The trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation, says PM Modi

    • August 15, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

      Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Natural calamity created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country, says PM Modi

      - "...This time, natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this...." he said.

    • August 15, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

      Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: We have demography, democracy and diversity says PM Modi


      - Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity - these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation, he said.

    • August 15, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

      - During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, and said that the country was standing with the people of Manipur. He said that there has been peace in the state for the last few days, and called upon everyone to work together to maintain peace and harmony.

      - "The women of Manipur have suffered much. The nation is with Manipur. We will find a solution through peace," he added.

    • August 15, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

      Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses the nation on 77th Independence Day

      - "I pay my tributes to all the brave hearts who gave their contribution in the India's freedom struggle" he said.

    • August 15, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

      Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: The largest democracy of the world celebrating Independence Day today, says PM Modi

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The largest democracy of the world and now also the leading country in terms of population. Such a large country, 140 crore members of my family are celebrating Independence Day today."

    • August 15, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

    • August 15, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

      Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour at Red Fort

    • August 15, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

      Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

      - PM Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort

    • August 15, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

      Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates:  PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

      - PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on 77th Independence Day.

    • August 15, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST

      Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

      - Union Home minister Amit Shah arrives at Red Fort to attend the Independence Day celebrations.

    • August 15, 2023 / 06:54 AM IST

      Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Union Ministers arrive at the historic Red Fort

      - Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Narendra Singh Tomar arrive at Red Fort to attend the Independence Day celebrations.

