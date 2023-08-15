Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur, says Centre and State govt working to resolve issues

August 15, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST





- During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, and said that the country was standing with the people of Manipur. He said that there has been peace in the state for the last few days, and called upon everyone to work together to maintain peace and harmony.

- "The women of Manipur have suffered much. The nation is with Manipur. We will find a solution through peace," he added.