Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur, says Centre and State govt working to resolve issues

- The trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation, says PM Modi
- "...This time, natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this...." he said.
- Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity - these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation, he said.
- During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, and said that the country was standing with the people of Manipur. He said that there has been peace in the state for the last few days, and called upon everyone to work together to maintain peace and harmony.
- "The women of Manipur have suffered much. The nation is with Manipur. We will find a solution through peace," he added.
- "I pay my tributes to all the brave hearts who gave their contribution in the India's freedom struggle" he said.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The largest democracy of the world and now also the leading country in terms of population. Such a large country, 140 crore members of my family are celebrating Independence Day today."
- PM Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort
- PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on 77th Independence Day.
- Union Home minister Amit Shah arrives at Red Fort to attend the Independence Day celebrations.
- Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Narendra Singh Tomar arrive at Red Fort to attend the Independence Day celebrations.