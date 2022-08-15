76th Independence Day 2022 LIVE: Science missions & startups are shaping the future of India, says PM Modi

76th Independence Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Addressing the nation at the Red Fort, PM Modi stated that India’s strength lies in its diversity. This Independence Day 2022 is all the more special because India will mark 75 years of freedom from the British.
76th Independence Day 2022 LIVE Updates: All eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech on the occasion of the 76th Independence day. The PM gave the 'Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal', to fulfill freedom fighters' dreams by 2047. The PM prescribes five vows that India needs to centre its efforts on:
1. India must think big
2. India needs to shed the mindset of slavery in our consciousness
3. India must be proud of our heritage, which once gave India its guilded age
4. Must have a sense of unity, cohesiveness in 130 crore Indians
5. The duty of citizens towards the nation is the fifth vow
This Independence Day 2022 is all the more special because India will mark 75 years of freedom from the British. India has been put under a heavy security blanket, right from Delhi, the epicentre of the mega celebrations, to Jammu and Kashmir. The police machinery across states has been put on vigil to ensure that the celebrations are not hampered in any way. In Delhi, where PM Modi will be addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort, security has been stepped up with Delhi Police deploying more than 10,000 personnel to guard the Mughal-era monument. From facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Red Fort to multi-layered security cover and deployment of over 400 kite catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the fort area to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms -- the area is under hawk-eye vigil. With nearly 7,000 invitees expected to attend the event at the Red Fort, a five-kilometre area around the monument has been marked as "no kite flying zone'' till the tricolour is hoisted. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), had said provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, August 14, gave her maiden address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day. She said when India won independence, there were many international leaders and experts who were sceptical about the success of the democratic form of government in India due to poverty and illiteracy at that time. "But we Indians proved the sceptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too," she said as she asked citizens to pledge to give everything for the sake of the safety, security, progress and prosperity of the country. "Tomorrow marks the day when we had freed ourselves from the shackles of colonial rulers and decided to reshape our destiny. As all of us celebrate the anniversary of that day, we bow to all those men and women who made enormous sacrifices to make it possible for us to live in a free India," the president, in her 17-minute address said, adding it is a cause of celebration not only for all of us but also for every advocate of democracy around the world.
Here's where and how you can watch the prime minister's full speech:
>> PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech is being telecast live by Doordarshan.
>> The Press Information Bureau has also put out a link where you can watch the speech. The livestream began at 6 am.
>> Watch the celebration live on YouTube here
Stay tuned with Moneycontrol for the latest news and developments as India marks 75 years of freedom!
Nepotism has gripped many of our institutions, hurts India's talent and capability. In India, where people are fighting poverty, we need to fight against corruption with all our might. We have many challenges, many restrictions, many issues but we have the ability to overcome them for New India
5G and digital services will revolutionise health, education. Private sector can play key role in Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. India can make for world. India needs competitive federalism along with cooperative federalism. Corruption, nepotism are two of the biggest threats to India's prosperity. Corruption is eating away at foundations of the nation.Entering a decisive period when it comes to fight against corruption.Citizens must join in fight against corruption.
We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research & innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan
This decade is 'Techade' for India, our science missions & startups are shaping the future of India. SMEs, marginal farmers, cottage industries, hawkers, house helps - all such efforts must be made more capable
Any nation that has progressed, has discipline ingrained in its citizens; if all follow their responsibilities, India will grow fast. Industry must focus on innovation. Innvoation & research must be celebrated in India - like we hailed Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. We won't have to wait too long for 5G technology
Country is becoming a manufacturing hub. Need to be self-reliant in energy sector. And natural, chemical-free farming is a way towards self-reliance in agriculture.
Our PMI schemes have invited global players into India and I invite private sector come forward and conquer the world
Yoga, coarse grains, green growth, family values - all are India's heritage. Need to celebrate our diversity to become more united. Need to think about our dependence on the world for our needs. Self-reliant India is not a government programme, it is a societal movement which needs to be bolstered
The country has met targets of 10 percent ethanol blending, wider electrification. India's pace of achievement has hastened in all aspects. No need to be like others, India needs to stand on its own. We need to develop our standards, need not rely on certificates from the world. Indi must take pride in all our languages. Our startup talent is also coming from tier-2, 3 cities
In coming years, we've to focus on 'Panchpran'. 1 - To move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; 2 - Erase all traces of servitude; 3 - Be proud of our legacy; 4 - Strength of unity; and 5 - Duties of citizens which includes the PM and CMs
The next 25 years are crucial for India's development. We must make India a developed country in the next 25 years. The next 25 years of India's youth is the golden period for India as well. It is time to step towards new direction with new resolve
India must be proud of our heritage, which once gave India its guilded age. India needs to shed the mindset of slavery in our consciousness. The duty of citizens towards the nation is the fifth vow. We must have a sense of unity, cohesiveness among 130 crore Indians.We must make India a developed country in the next 25 years
Since the last three days, the way the Tricolour is being waved everywhere shows the power of the people. We can feel this revival when Covid warriers were appreciated. We have finished 200 crore doses of vaccines and send shockwaves to the world. The world is looking at India with a different tangent. It is looking to India for global crisis solutions. This change in mentality is being watched across the globe.
The world is looking at India with pride, expectations. The power of political stability has helped in progressive policies. The next 25 years will be very important for India
After 2014, I have spent my tenure in empowering the women, youth, farmers, specially-abled and marginalised. I have dedicated myself for this empowerment in these 8 years. I can see a potential and have immense pride to say that Indians are filled with ambitions. An aspirational society is the biggest asset for a country. Ambitions are now at its peak at any given corner of India.
India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every govt has to address this aspiration society
When we attained freedom there were many sceptics who doubted our development trajectory. But, they did not know there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special
In aspirational societies, governments too have to work hard to address their needs. A reawakening of collective consciousness is being witnessed
Despite many speculations we reached new milestones in whatever capacity we could do. The nation is remembering those who made sacrifices but were forgotten and not given their due. We salute our soldiers, police forces and most importantly every citizen who combated many challenges, worked towards vision of new India. India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years
Our 75 years long journey has seen many ups and downs. Our countrymen have struggled and achieved, but never gave up. Years of slavery gave deep wounds to sentiments of our countru, but there was a determination and obsession. And because of that, amidst this darkness we went ahead.
India has faced food crises, natural disasters, wars over its 75 years of Independence. Diversity is India's strength. India is mother of democracy.
There have been many manifestations of freedom struggles. Many great personalities and fighters have tolerated a lot and this was only because of their love towards the nation. During this Amrut Mahotsav, the entire nation took active participation in this massive and great festival. This has happened for the first time across the length and breadth of the country.
During 'Azadi Mahotsav', we remembered our many national heroes. On Aug 14, we remembered the horrors of partition. Today, is the day to remember all citizens of the country who contributed towards taking our country forward in these last 75 years
We are indebted to all the freedom fighters. Today is the time to remember all those who have given the bravest sacrifice for the nation. This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule
We are reaching new heights with new determination and new enthusiasm. The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. Duty was their life.
Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal
Today not just in India, but everywhere across the world admirers of India are waving our flag. I congratulate everyone for reaching this historical milestone
PM Modi begins I-Day speech. Wishes all Indian a very Happy Independence Day.
Our flag is flying high across the world and I wish all Indians across the world a Happy Independence Day. This is a historic day, a new day.
PM Narendra Modi unfurls National Flag at Red Fort
PM Narendra Modi unfurls National Flag at Red Fort as National Anthem plays
PM Modi inspects the inter-services and police Guard of Honour at Red Fort. He is expected to begin his I-Day speech at 7.33 am
PM's guard of honour outside Lahori Gate of Red Fort as PM arrives. Earlier, the PM paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 76th Independence Day
Independence Day LIVE Updates: From Qutub Minar to Charminar, ASI monuments lit up in 'Tiranga' theme
Independence Day LIVE Updates:The United States joins people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi, says US President Joe Biden on India's Independence Day (ANI)
Independence Day LIVE Updates:
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence in Delhi on Independence Day (Image Source: ANI)
Indo-Tibetan Border Police hoist the National Flag in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Independence Day LIVE Updates:
Independence Day LIVE Updates: Buildings illuminated in Tricolor ahead of Independence Day
Ahead of the celebration of India’s 76th Independence Day on August 15, different government buildings have been illuminated with the Tricolor to the mark the day. This year ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being observed across the country to commemorate 75 years of Independent India. Take a glimpse here
Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi greets people on 76th Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the country's 76th Independence Day. "Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said in a tweet.
Modi is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time later in the day.
Independence Day LIVE Updates: Countries that share their Independence Day with India
India celebrates independence day on August 15 to mark the day the country got independence from the British Raj in 1947. However, India is not the only country that celebrates Independence Day on August 15. Read to find out which other nations that share their day of freedom with India here.
Independence Day LIVE Updates: What's new this year?
>> The government had announced an initiative called "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" on March 12, 2021 to commemorate 75 years of Independence.
The date marked the beginning of the 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has five themes --freedom struggle, Ideas@75, Resolve@75, Actions@25 and Achievements@75.
"Like the history of the freedom movement, the journey of 75 years after independence is a reflection of the hard work, innovation, enterprise of ordinary Indians," PM Modi said. "Whether in the country or abroad, we Indians have proved ourselves with our hard work. We are proud of our Constitution. We are proud of our democratic traditions."
>> A campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga" is also a new addition to the celebrations this year. The government is encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 August 2022.
PM greets India on I-Day
Independence Day LIVE Updates: Delhi Police beefs up security, installs over 1,000 CCTVs around Red Fort(Image Source: ANI)
Independence Day LIVE Updates: India@75: Where and how to watch PM Modi's speech
Independence Day LIVE Updates: President Murmu addresses nation on eve of Independence Day
Independence Day LIVE Updates: Heavy security blanket in Delhi ahead of I-Day celebrations
Independence Day LIVE Updates: Welcome!
