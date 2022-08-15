76th Independence Day 2022 LIVE: Science missions & startups are shaping the future of India, says PM Modi

76th Independence Day 2022 LIVE Updates: All eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech on the occasion of the 76th Independence day. The PM gave the 'Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal', to fulfill freedom fighters' dreams by 2047. The PM prescribes five vows that India needs to centre its efforts on:

1. India must think big

2. India needs to shed the mindset of slavery in our consciousness

3. India must be proud of our heritage, which once gave India its guilded age

4. Must have a sense of unity, cohesiveness in 130 crore Indians

5. The duty of citizens towards the nation is the fifth vow

This Independence Day 2022 is all the more special because India will mark 75 years of freedom from the British. India has been put under a heavy security blanket, right from Delhi, the epicentre of the mega celebrations, to Jammu and Kashmir. The police machinery across states has been put on vigil to ensure that the celebrations are not hampered in any way. In Delhi, where PM Modi will be addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort, security has been stepped up with Delhi Police deploying more than 10,000 personnel to guard the Mughal-era monument. From facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Red Fort to multi-layered security cover and deployment of over 400 kite catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the fort area to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms -- the area is under hawk-eye vigil. With nearly 7,000 invitees expected to attend the event at the Red Fort, a five-kilometre area around the monument has been marked as "no kite flying zone'' till the tricolour is hoisted. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), had said provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, August 14, gave her maiden address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day. She said when India won independence, there were many international leaders and experts who were sceptical about the success of the democratic form of government in India due to poverty and illiteracy at that time. "But we Indians proved the sceptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too," she said as she asked citizens to pledge to give everything for the sake of the safety, security, progress and prosperity of the country. "Tomorrow marks the day when we had freed ourselves from the shackles of colonial rulers and decided to reshape our destiny. As all of us celebrate the anniversary of that day, we bow to all those men and women who made enormous sacrifices to make it possible for us to live in a free India," the president, in her 17-minute address said, adding it is a cause of celebration not only for all of us but also for every advocate of democracy around the world.

