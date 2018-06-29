App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

75-year-old Hyderabad woman wants to die an Indian

She moved to Karanchi, Pakistan after her marriage with Mohd Abdul Jabbar. In 1955, she got married in Hyderabad, India, before moving to Pakistan. But as she claims, she returned to India, after eight months due to no job opportunities and their struggle to live.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Habeeb Unissa Begum, a resident of Humayun Nagar has been waiting for over 21 years to get her Indian citizenship back. She is now 75 years old and her husband and son have expired. She has two daughters.

She moved to Karachi, Pakistan after her marriage with Mohd Abdul Jabbar. In 1955, she got married in Hyderabad, India, before moving to Pakistan. But as she claims, she returned to India, after eight months due to no job opportunities and their struggle to live.

Her brother said, “My sister Habeeb Unissa's marriage was performed in 1955 in Hyderabad, India and then her husband's brother, who was in Pakistan, took them across the border for better livelihood. They entered into Pakistan through Indo-Pak border illegally and were staying there.”

As reported by India Today, her husband’s brother helped them apply for the passport and hence, they returned to India via ship. In 1992 after their passports got expired again, they submitted it back for cancellation and took the renunciation letter in 1997. Ever since they have been waiting for their Indian citizenship but they give them extension every year to stay in India.

Being tired of running from pillar to post Begum said, “I have nothing to do with Pakistan. Why can’t I get my Indian citizenship back?” Her brother Mir Taufeeq, “My sister’s last wish is that she should die as an Indian because she was born here and has practically lived her entire life here.”

As per the rules, any foreigner residing in India for seven years can apply for an Indian citizenship.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 09:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

