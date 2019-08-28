75 dengue cases in Delhi, 131 of malaria: Report

A total of 75 dengue cases have been reported this year in the national capital, with 35 of them recorded in August, according to the latest municipal report. At least 131 cases of malaria have also been reported till August 24, the report said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 28 announced a special campaign to combat dengue that will involve wide participation of people in preventing spread of vector-borne diseases.

Kejriwal said, he himself along with his ministers and government officials will help check mosquito-breeding.

According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city, 2018 saw 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths while 4,726 dengue cases and 10 deaths were reported in 2017.

At least 21 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year.

A senior doctor at a government-run facility said both dengue and malaria have different carriers. Therefore, it is not unusual for malaria cases to be reported in larger number compared to dengue.

He advised people to take all precautions, like wearing full-sleeve clothes and not allowing breeding of mosquito larvae inside homes.

"Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot. Mosquito nets should be used at home," the doctor said.

The cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December.