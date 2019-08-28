App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

75 dengue cases in Delhi, 131 of malaria: Report

According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city, 2018 saw 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths while 4,726 dengue cases and 10 deaths were reported in 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A total of 75 dengue cases have been reported this year in the national capital, with 35 of them recorded in August, according to the latest municipal report. At least 131 cases of malaria have also been reported till August 24, the report said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 28 announced a special campaign to combat dengue that will involve wide participation of people in preventing spread of vector-borne diseases.

Kejriwal said, he himself along with his ministers and government officials will help check mosquito-breeding.

Close

According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city, 2018 saw 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths while 4,726 dengue cases and 10 deaths were reported in 2017.

related news

At least 21 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year.

A senior doctor at a government-run facility said both dengue and malaria have different carriers. Therefore, it is not unusual for malaria cases to be reported in larger number compared to dengue.

He advised people to take all precautions, like wearing full-sleeve clothes and not allowing breeding of mosquito larvae inside homes.

"Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot. Mosquito nets should be used at home," the doctor said.

The cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December.

No case of vector-borne disease was reported till January 13.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #dengue #malaria #South Delhi Municipal Corporation #vector-borne disease

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.