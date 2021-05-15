75 COVID-19 patients die at this Goa hospital in 4 days, officials claim 'logistic issues' in oxygen supply

While the Goa government has not revealed the exact cause of recent deaths at the GMCH, it has told the high court that there were "logistic issues" related to the supply of medical oxygen to patients. (Representative image)

Thirteen more COVID-19 patients died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours of May 14, taking the number of people who have succumbed at the government-run facility to 75 in the last four days.

The number of patients who have died during the "dark hours” (between 2 am and 6 am) at the hospital has touched 75 in the last four days. As per state government statistics, 26 patients had died at the GMCH during the wee hours of May 11, followed by 21 on May 12, 15 on May 13 and 13 on May 14 (total 75).

The deaths continue to happen even as the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court is hearing petitions related to deaths during the "dark hours" at the hospital. The HC is hearing a bunch of petitions on the recent death of COVID-19 patients at the GMCH allegedly due to lack of medical oxygen.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

While the state government has not revealed the exact cause of recent deaths at the GMCH, it has told the high court that there were "logistic issues" related to the supply of medical oxygen to patients.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Goa government told the HC on May 12 that, during the process of attaching the oxygen, there was some interruption, which had resulted in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to patients.

"We were explained that during this process there was some interruption, which resulted in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to the patients It was pointed out that it is basically on account of these factors some casualties may have taken place," the bench had said.

Also read | 1.23 lakh deaths in 71 days: Gujarat government claims only 4,218 died of COVID-19

"We expect the state administration to find out ways and means to overcome these logistical issues so that precious life is not lost on account of any deficiencies in the matter of supply of oxygen to patients," the HC had said.

Reacting to the deaths, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai said the high court should "take over the affairs of the state as there is collapse of governance".

(With inputs from PTI)