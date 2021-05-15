75 COVID-19 patients die at this Goa hospital in 4 days, officials claim 'logistic issues' in oxygen supply
The deaths continue to happen even as the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court is hearing petitions related to deaths during the "dark hours" at the hospital.
May 15, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
While the Goa government has not revealed the exact cause of recent deaths at the GMCH, it has told the high court that there were "logistic issues" related to the supply of medical oxygen to patients. (Representative image)
Thirteen more COVID-19 patients died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours of May 14, taking the number of people who have succumbed at the government-run facility to 75 in the last four days.
The number of patients who have died during the "dark hours” (between 2 am and 6 am) at the hospital has touched 75 in the last four days. As per state government statistics, 26 patients had died at the GMCH during the wee hours of May 11, followed by 21 on May 12, 15 on May 13 and 13 on May 14 (total 75).
The deaths continue to happen even as the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court is hearing petitions related to deaths during the "dark hours" at the hospital. The HC is hearing a bunch of petitions on the recent death of COVID-19 patients at the GMCH allegedly due to lack of medical oxygen.
While the state government has not revealed the exact cause of recent deaths at the GMCH, it has told the high court that there were "logistic issues" related to the supply of medical oxygen to patients.
The Goa government told the HC on May 12 that, during the process of attaching the oxygen, there was some interruption, which had resulted in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to patients.
"We were explained that during this process there was some interruption, which resulted in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to the patients It was pointed out that it is basically on account of these factors some casualties may have taken place," the bench had said.
"We expect the state administration to find out ways and means to overcome these logistical issues so that precious life is not lost on account of any deficiencies in the matter of supply of oxygen to patients," the HC had said.
Reacting to the deaths, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai said the high court should "take over the affairs of the state as there is collapse of governance".
(With inputs from PTI)