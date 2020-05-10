App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister said the government has also issued an order for requisition of ambulances of private hospitals, adding that the decision has been taken in the wake of shortage of state-run ambulances.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

The chief minister said the government has also issued an order for requisition of ambulances of private hospitals, adding that the decision has been taken in the wake of shortage of state-run ambulances.

"They (private ambulances) will have to be pressed into service when the government requires their service," Kejriwal said while addressing an online media briefing.

The government has made arrangements for treatment of those at their homes with mild COVID-19 symptoms in accordance with the Centre's guidelines.

"Out of 6,923 COVID-19 patients, only 1,476 are admitted at hospitals, rest getting treatment at their homes and COVID-19 centres," Kejriwal added.

First Published on May 10, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Delhi #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.